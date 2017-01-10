People have rejected politics of anarchy: CM

LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that people have rejected the politics of anarchy and lies and the elements trying to divide the nation for the achievement of their personal interests have failed to achieve their designs.

He said that Dharna group could not tolerate progress of the country and prosperity of the masses. He said these elements should change their attitude because people wanted solution of their problems and progress and development of the country. He said that due to effective strategies of the government, national economy had strengthened.

Talking to a delegation of PML-N, the chief minister said that change was not brought about through slogans or speeches but practical measures were needed for this purpose.

He said every effort of the PML-N government led by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was directed towards the welfare of the masses. He said the government had promoted the culture of transparency whereas the former rulers plundered national resources in the name of uplift projects. He said those looting the funds of the poor nation or trying to hamper development process through sit-ins were not sincere to the masses.

The chief minister said that zero-tolerance policy had been adopted against corruption and international institutions were also appreciating the steps taken by the government to curb corruption. He said solid measures had been taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for resolving energy crisis and due to the efforts of the government darkness would soon be removed from the country.

French investment: French Ambassador to Pakistan Mrs Martine Dorance called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, here, Monday. Matters of mutual interest and promotion of cooperation in different sectors were discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said there were strong friendly relations between Pakistan and France; however, there was a need to promote trade and economic relations between the two countries.

He said that France had special expertise in generation of energy from alternative resources, water and sanitation and agro-based industry and some French companies were already working in Punjab. He said there was a highly conducive atmosphere for investment in the province and French investors could benefit from vast investment opportunities in Punjab.

The chief minister said that maximum facilities would be provided to the French investors. He said that exchange of trade delegations could help to promote economic ties between the two countries.

French Ambassador Mrs Martine Dorance said that investors of prominent French companies wanted to invest in Punjab and a delegation of French investors would soon visit the province. She said that Punjab was making rapid progress under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif. She said that French government was cooperating with the Punjab government in social sectors and this cooperation would increase in future. She said that France was ready to cooperate in the sectors of urban development and smart cities. The French ambassador also extended an invitation to Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to visit France which he accepted.

Provincial Minister for Communication & Works Tanvir Aslam Malik, Chairman Planning & Development, secretaries of Industries, Energy, housing and Minerals departments, Chief Executive Officers Punjab Investment Board and the authorities concerned were present on the occasion.

