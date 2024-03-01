Top teams make it to Super League

Representational image. — Football Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Wapda and PAF maintained their winning spree while moving into the next stage in the 43rd National Kabaddi Championship (Circle Style) here at the Jinnah Stadium.

Following the second day’s play, Wapda, Army, PAF and HEC have emerged as group leaders and have made it to the Super League where each team will play the other before the final. Wapda got the better of POF Wah 34-16 to top the Group. PAF were in a dominating mood against KPK winning it by 36-19. Army defeated Sindh 25-14 while Police prevailed over GB 26-12. POF Wah overcame Balochistan 25-8 to finish second in the Pool A.