‘Outstanding’ Zalmi win pleases Babar

LAHORE: Following two back-to-back defeats Peshawar Zalmi’s skipper Babar Azam was itching for a win and on Friday night they did so by pulling off a hard-earned five-run victory against Multan Sultans at the latter’s backyard to open their account on the points table.

And Babar was happy with the win, terming it ‘outstanding’.

Peshawar Zalmi’s skipper Babar Azam. — Peshawar Zalmi

“Yes, we needed a win and today we managed an ‘outstanding’ victory,” Babar said after the nail-biter which kept fluctuating throughout.

Babar said that they knew that 180 and plus would be a good score and they achieved that.

“As I had earlier said that they expect 180 on this wicket and the way our batters batted it was a fine run. Me and Haseebullah managed a good partnership and it was followed by some small partnerships and what we had planned we achieved that total,” Babar said.

“Home team always have advantage but the way our bowlers put in their best today is amazing. Yes I am happy as a skipper with the outcome but had we held catches the winning margin could have been different,” Babar said.

He said that if they are to defend such total on such a good surface then they will have to avail the opportunities. He said that they made some changes in the team which helped.