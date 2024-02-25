Rossouw looks to capitalise on momentum

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators skipper Rilee Rossouw has said that they would try to continue with the same momentum when they will field against Multan Sultans in their HBL PSL 9

fourth game at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday (today).

Quetta Gladiators skipper Rilee Rossouw. — Instagram/GreenTeam1992

“Lot of credit goes to the team as it chipped in and played well. To get three from three at Lahore was something which we aimed for and we are very happy that we got three from three. Tomorrow is a new game and we will start from zero and we will try to carry on and we believe in what we do and we believe in the positive process,” Rilee told reporters in Multan on Saturday.

“We will try to assess the conditions quickly and then will play accordingly,” said Rilee, who has replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as skipper for this season.