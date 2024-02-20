HEC edge OHC Bully 2-1

LAHORE: The Higher Education Commission team edged to a 2-1 victory over Netherlands’s OHC Bully here at the National Hockey Stadium on Monday.
It was the first game of a three-match series. Ammar and Usman Ashraf scored one goal each for HEC while skipper Ruben Kattier netted the only goal for OHC Bully. The second match will be played on Wednesday at the same venue. Islamabad will host the third match on February 30.
