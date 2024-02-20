Rehman satisfied with Sultans performance

LAHORE: Multan Sultans head coach Abdul Rehman was happy with the way his charges beat Karachi Kings by a heavy margin of 55 runs in their opener of the HBL PSL 9 at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.
“Our entire team played well,” Rehman told a post-match news conference. “The ball was swinging earlier on and Reeza Hendricks, Dawid Malan and Rizwan built partnerships which helped to post a good total,” the coach said. He said his batsmen coped with the conditions very well. “The conditions were a bit overcast. It was cool and there was swing. It was not easy for the batsmen to get settled but they utilised the conditions well,” he said.
“And then our bowlers Mohammad Ali, Abbas, Usama and David Willey also delivered. I am happy that we took a good start. If you win by a fifty plus margin then it helps you in net run rate later on in the event,” Rehman said.
