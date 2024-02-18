Fans will see top class action: Naqvi

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has expressed best wishes for all the participating teams of the HBL PSL which began here at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Saturday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi can be seen in this image. — Radio Pakistan/File

“I congratulate nation, players and cricket fans on the launch of the PSL 9,” Naqvi said.

He said that the fans will see world level cricket in the country’s marquee event.

He said that it will also help boost soft image of the country in the entire world.

“The event will provide the best entertaining opportunity to the cricket fans,” said Naqvi, also the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister.

Earlier late Friday night Mohsin Naqvi visited the Gaddafi Stadium and inspected the arrangements which have been made for the country’s major event.

He also had a look at the opening ceremony plan and also witnessed the arrangements which have been made for the cricket fans. He was given detailed briefing about the opening ceremony of the event by the PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer.

Naqvi expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements which have been made for holding the event.

He said that PSL is the face of Pakistan, adding it will be further developed.

Kings rope in Muzarabani

Karachi Kings have inducted Zimbabwe’s pacer Blessing Muzarabani in their squad for the HBL PSL 9.

Muzarabani has replaced English all-rounder Jamie Overton due to his unavailability. Muzarabani has already represented Multan Sultans in the PSL and was part of their winning squad in 2021. He also played final in the 2022 edition.