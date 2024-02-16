Stile, Gladiators join hands

Quetta Gladiators' owner Nadeem Omar (L) shakes hand after signing an MoU with Stile CEO Masood Jaffery at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on February 15, 2024. — Facebook/Quetta Gladiators

LAHORE: Stile on Thursday entered into a partnership with the HBL PSL former champions Quetta Gladiators for the country’s marquee event’s ninth edition which will be formally launched here at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Saturday (tomorrow).

Both parties signed an MoU here at a function which was attended by Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar, Gladiators head coach Shane Watson, skipper Rilee Rossouw, former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, Team Director and former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, Managers Azam Khan and Nabeel Hashmi and Stile CEO Masood Jaffery.

“Stile company was established way back in 1978. This is the first ever tile manufacturing company. We are pioneers and bringing tiles to Pakistan. In every house you will see our product already has been used,” Masood Jaffery told The News after the signing ceremony.

“We have recently done well and have upgraded the standard so much. We have upgraded the plant and have brought the quality to European standard. Now the European standard product is available in Pakistan. And you can find that product in our every showroom across the country. We also give designing services,” Masood said.

“We want tile as a lifestyle product so that people could choose it as per their lifestyle when they go for constructing their homes. And this is what we need and I hope franchise Quetta Gladiators will help us,” said Masood.

“This is the first time that we have entered the sports world. We thought that it was very important for us to get associated with cricket which is the unifying factor in Pakistan. Gladiators are a strong side and we got a chance to work with them and definitely it will work,” Masood said.

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar thanked Masood Jaffery for joining hands with Gladiators. “I am very grateful to Masood sahib for choosing Gladiators,” Nadeem said.

He said that PSL is one of the toughest leagues. “It is one of the toughest leagues in the world as it has so many top fast bowlers and mystery spinners and playing here demands a high skill level,” Nadeem said.