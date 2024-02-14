PSL 9 security plan finalised

Pakistan's army soldiers arrive at the Multan Cricket Stadium before the start of the PSL T20 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators in Multan. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The security arrangements for the upcoming ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been finalised, with a comprehensive plan to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the event.

A total of 17,176 police personnel will be deployed across three districts — Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi — where the matches are scheduled to take place. Additionally, three companies of the army will contribute to the security measures for the event.

The distribution of police personnel includes 6,936 in Lahore, 5,700 in Multan, and 4,538 in Rawalpindi. The police force will collaborate with other districts to manage traffic flow in the host cities, and they will oversee the movement of teams and the installation of jammers during matches.

Aerial surveillance of PSL routes will be conducted using helicopters, while 24-hour monitoring will be facilitated by Safe Cities’ cameras. Extra cameras will be installed along the routes of cricket teams and within the stadiums.

The deployment of mobile command vans and drones with cameras is also part of the security plan. Furthermore, 20 Dolphin and 20 Elite Force teams will patrol the routes. Cricket teams participating in the PSL will be treated as state guests, ensuring their safety and security throughout the tournament.