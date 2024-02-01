Lahore, Karachi declared Women’s T20 joint champs

RAWALPINDI: The organisers’ inability to set a reserve day for the final of the National Women’s T20 Tournament resulted in an unceremonious conclusion of the event as both Lahore and Karachi were declared joint champions owing to wet weather.

Lahore and Karachi teams posing with the trophy of the National Women’s T20 Tournament 2023-24 on January 31, 2024. — PCB website

The lengthy tournament thus ended on a low note. Had there been a reserve day, there were chances of the final taking place on Thursday where the forecast is of clear weather.

Lahore and Karachi will share the prize money of Rs1.5 million meant for the winners and runners-up.

Lahore ended the league stage reigning supreme on the points table enjoying a 10-game winning streak. Karachi had secured their place in the final after edging over Rawalpindi with a superior NRR.

Rawalpindi captain Aliya Riaz and Multan captain Gull Feroza were jointly declared players of the tournament. Both the players earned five player of the match awards -- the most in the tournament.

Aliya was the third highest run-getter of the tournament, finishing with 370 runs in 10 games, including three half-centuries and an unbeaten century. She also picked up 10 wickets in the tournament. Gull, the second highest run-scorer, produced 479 runs on the back of five half-centuries, and had five dismissals behind the stumps.

Lahore’s Sidra Amin was awarded the best batter of the tournament for amassing 494 runs in 10 matches, including three half-centuries and a century. Lahore leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima was the most successful bowler of the tournament with an impressive tally of 21 wickets in 10 games at an average of 8.24 and economy rate of just 4.44.

Sidra Nawaz, also representing Lahore, was adjudged the best wicket-keeper of the tournament for 15 dismissals behind the stumps, including six catches and nine stumping.