Usama responds to critics after string of failures

LAHORE: Usama Mir, Pakistani leg-spinner, has responded to intense criticism following his performances in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.
In a candid conversation with media, Usama expressed his frustration with the unpredictable nature of public opinions and the swift shift from praise to criticism.
Highlighting the tendency to quickly label players as cricket legends or criticise them harshly, the 28-year-old questioned the rationale behind such extreme reactions. He emphasised the importance of consistent support for the team, regardless of its performance, as they represent the nation. Usama reflected on the challenges faced by players during difficult times and stressed the need for unwavering support from the fans. He urged people to stand by the team both in moments of triumph and struggle.
