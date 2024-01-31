Ihsanullah aims to make a roaring comeback for Multan Sultans

LAHORE: With the highly anticipated 9th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) just around the corner, Multan Sultans are set to receive a major boost with the return of Pakistani pacer Ihsanullah. The young and promising right-arm fast bowler is gearing up to showcase his talent once again, bringing excitement to Multan Sultans’ fan base.

Fast bowler Ihsanullah can be seen during the PSL match. — AFP/File

In an interview during a training session, Ihsanullah revealed that he has recovered from an elbow injury that sidelined him, leading to his absence from the World Cup. The 21-year-old expressed his enthusiasm, stating that the rehabilitation process post-elbow surgery went well, and he has been actively bowling for the past 15 days.

“I’m feeling way better than before,” Ihsanullah remarked.

During practice sessions, he focused on swinging the ball with full pace, demonstrating accuracy in his deliveries.

Reflecting on the disappointment of missing the World Cup, Ihsanullah acknowledged the mental challenge it posed. However, he affirmed his dedication to overcoming any fears and returning to bowling at his optimal pace. The young pacer is eager to pick up from where he left off, showcasing his skills and contributing to Multan Sultans’ success in PSL 9.

Ihsanullah had an impressive performance in the eighth edition of the PSL, emerging as the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 innings.