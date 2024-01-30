PFF NC chief meets Denmark’s ambassador

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee chairman Haroon Malik on Monday held a meeting with Denmark’s ambassador to Pakistan Jakob Linulf and discussed the involvement of overseas players in the national team.

Haroon Malik (R) with Denmark Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Jakob Linulf. — PFF

“It was a productive meeting with Denmark ambassador Jakob Linulf. We discussed the involvement of overseas players in our team and the possibility of future football exchanges,” the PFF official X account said. Pakistan has been utililising the services of a handful of Denmark-based footballers of Pakistan’s origin for the last several years.

As no Premier League has been conducted for the last four years the PFF NC is interested in bringing in overseas players in order to strengthen the national brigade which has suffered two heavy defeats in their last two games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round. Pakistan were beaten by Saudi Arabia in Al-Ahsa 4-0 before the Green-shirts faced a huge 6-1 defeat at the hands of Tajikistan in Islamabad. These matches were held in November.

Pakistan will host Jordan on March 21 and the venue is yet to be decided as NC has already shown its intent to shift that game offshore. According to NC Jinnah Stadium Islamabad does not fulfill the requirements of FIFA.