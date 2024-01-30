Club scrutiny to be completed soon: PFF NC

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee on Monday said that the club scrutiny process is expected to be completed within the next three to four weeks.

The Pakistan Football Federation's logo can be seen in this image. — PFF website

The NC said that after that District Football Associations (DFAs) elections will be conducted.

“The last date for submitting the required documents by the clubs is January 31 which has already been announced by the PFF. For voting the club’s scrutiny for the DFA elections will be determined by the physical and documentation scrutiny in due course,” it said. It claimed that 1800 plus matches of the clubs have been played.