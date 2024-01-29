Xavi says will quit Barca after Villarreal defeat

BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said he will quit his role at the end of the season after the team´s title defence was derailed in a remarkable 5-3 defeat by Villarreal on Saturday in La Liga.

Barcelona's coach, Xavi Hernandez after the club's 5-3 defeat by Villarreal at La Liga on Jan. 27, 2024. — AFP

After Real Madrid moved two points clear of Girona at the top of the league with a late 2-1 win at Las Palmas, the pressure was firmly on Xavi´s defending champions in third.

In a see-saw match Gerard Moreno and Ilias Akhomach put Villarreal two goals ahead before Barcelona battled back.

Ilkay Gundogan and Pedri struck before Eric Bailly headed into his own net to give the hosts the lead.

However Goncalo Guedes fired home in the 84th minute before stoppage-time strikes from Alexander Sorloth and Jose Luis Morales left Barcelona 10 points adrift of rivals Madrid.

“From June 30 I will not continue as Barca coach ... as a Barca fan, I think the club needs a change of dynamic,” Xavi told reporters.

“Thinking as a club man, I think the best thing is for me to go ... I will give my all in the four months that are left, I think we can have a good season and I hope the dynamic changes.”

Alex Baena and Moreno had goals disallowed for Villarreal before the latter broke the deadlock, finishing well from Sorloth´s cut-back.

As the players trudged in for half-time Barcelona were whistled by disgruntled supporters at their temporary home at the Olympic Stadium.

Barca conceded a foolish second goal after a bad Cancelo mistake allowed Akhomach to gallop in, round Inaki Pena and fire home. Then the Catalans fought back.

Gundogan finished superbly from the edge of the box after an hour, Pedri drove home eight minutes later to level and Bailly headed Gundogan´s free kick into his own net.

However Barcelona´s defence, a far cry from the watertight back-line which led them to the title last season, was pulled apart again.

Sorloth fed winger Guedes, who flashed a strike past Pena and into the far corner.

Barcelona were awarded a penalty in the 90th minute when Santi Comesana blocked Gundogan´s cross with his elbow but the referee cancelled it after a VAR review, leaving the hosts furious.

Xavi yelled into a television camera that the decision to revoke the penalty was “a disgrace”.

Worse was to come, with Sorloth finishing from close range to put Villarreal ahead and Morales rubbed salt in the wound with a late fifth, with Barcelona in total disarray.

It was Villarreal´s first win in five games in all competitions and their coach Marcelino´s first ever against Barcelona in 21 matches.