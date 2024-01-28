Australia must ‘fight till we drop’ to avoid major Asian Cup upset

DOHA: Coach Graham Arnold told his Australia team “to fight till we drop” to avoid a major Asian Cup upset at the hands of Indonesia in the last 16 on Sunday.

Head coach of the Socceroos - Australia's senior men's national soccer team Graham Arnold can be seen in this image. — AFP/File

The Socceroos came to Qatar as one of the favourites and will be fully expected to defeat Indonesia, who are the lowest-ranked team left at 146 in the world.

Indonesia´s coach Shin Tae-yong said they will need “a miracle” as they compete for the first time in the Asian Cup knockout rounds.

But Arnold, whose side were more solid than spectacular in topping their group with two wins and a draw, had a warning for his players.

“In every aspect they can do better,” he said, referring especially to the offensive side of Australia´s game, having scored four goals in three group matches.

“When they do better the team does better, and I feel we are getting better. “But the mindset and mentality in the most important thing,” added Arnold, who said first-choice centre-forward Mitchell Duke was back in full training following a hamstring niggle.

With Duke spearheading the attack and Arnold at the helm, the Socceroos reached the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar, giving eventual champions Argentina a fright in a 2-1 defeat.

Their power and doggedness has been one of the hallmarks of Arnold´s side, and he called it “the Aussie DNA”.

“We fight till we drop,” said Arnold, asked if complacency was a danger against the underdogs of Indonesia.

“When you play for your nation and represent your country it does not matter who you play against. “It´s about doing your nation proud.” Indonesia squeezed into the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed finishers, winning one of their group games, against Vietnam, and losing to Japan and Iraq.