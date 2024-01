Smith guides Australia to healthy position in Brisbane

BRISBANE: Steve Smith guided Australia to a healthy position as they reached 60-2 at stumps on the third day of the second Test against the West Indies in Brisbane on Saturday.

Steve Smith of Australia (R) and teammate Cameron Green confer on day three of the second cricket Test match between Australia and the West Indies at the Gabba in Brisbane. — AFP/File

Australia need another 156 runs for victory to take a clean sweep of the two-Test series with eight wickets in hand. At stumps, Smith was on 33 with a struggling Cameron Green alongside him on 9.

Australia´s hopes of taking the win, however, may be hampered by predicted heavy rain for the next two days.

Australia had wrapped up the West Indian second innings for 193 shortly after the tea break when No.11 Shamar Joseph had to retire hurt after being hit on the toe by a Mitchell Starc bouncer.

Joseph was taken for scans on Saturday night and is unlikely to bowl in the second innings. The West Indies went into the final session six wickets down, but lost the last fours, including Joseph, for just 10 runs.

Chasing 216 for victory, Australia lost an early wicket when Usman Khawaja was caught down the leg side off Alzarri Joseph.

Marnus Labuschagne, who has had a lean summer, failed for the second time this match, edging Justin Greaves to third slip where Kevin Sinclair took a sharp catch to leave Australia 42-2.

On an oppressively hot and humid afternoon in Brisbane, Australia´s pace bowlers were forced into three-over spells throughout the day, followed by time off the field to recover.

Every time a dangerous partnership started to develop, Australia managed to take a wicket to keep the deficit in check.

After resuming Saturday at 13-1, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and No.3 Kirk McKenzie were intent on keeping the Australians in the field as long as possible.

McKenzie in particular looked in great touch as he punished anything loose from the Australian pace attack.