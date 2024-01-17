Qatar wary of upset against ‘speedy’ Tajikistan at Asian Cup

DOHA: Tintin Marquez warned his Qatar team they face a “very difficult opponent” against Tajikistan on Wednesday at the Asian Cup, urging his players to score early as they look to seal a last-16 berth.

Ranked 106th and playing in their first Asian Cup, Tajikistan impressed many in their opening game against China, piling on pressure but having to settle for a 0-0 draw.

Tajikistan´s players salute the attendance after the end of the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group A football match between China and Tajikistan at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on January 13, 2024. —AFP

Hosts and champions Qatar eased past Lebanon 3-0, but coach Marquez said his side would be wary of their opponents´ threat. “We believe that we are going to be facing a very difficult opponent,” he said Tuesday.

“They have players that are very fast and speedy.” Marquez, whose team are seeking to wrap up their place in the knockout rounds after only two games, said the trick would be for Qatar to score early to ease the pressure. “When you do so, the match will not get so complex,” he added. Goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham was equally insistent that the hosts were in for a tough match.