Farrukh fails in Asian Shotgun championship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Farrukh Nadeem failed to qualify for the finals in the Asian Shotgun Championship in Kuwait on Monday.
In the qualification round of Trap event, he scored 113 points (23, 24, 24, 21, 21) to take 27th position out of 57 shooters. Now, Usman Chand and Khurrum Inam will take part in skeet event on Friday. Pakistan’s three shooters are participating in this event in the hopes of winning quota places for Paris 2024.
The championship is the offering eight continental quota places for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games 2024 while 213 athletes are competing for 14 medals in Shotgun events.
