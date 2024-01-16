Injured Williamson set to miss remainder of T20 series

WELLINGTON: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who suffered a hamstring injury in the second Twenty20 against Pakistan, is unlikely to take any further part in the series, coach Gary Stead said on Monday.

Williamson was already set to miss the third game on Wednesday, and with the first Test against South Africa less than three weeks away, Stead said his star batsman would probably sit out the final two games as well.

Kane Williamson bats during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on January 14, 2024. —AFP

“With the test matches so close as well and in the big scheme of things (they are) a higher priority I think we´ll try and make sure he´s right for that,” Stead said. Tim Seifert is expected to replace Williamson in the batting line, with Stead indicating Seifert was already set to replace Devon Conway as wicketkeeper at some stage in the series.