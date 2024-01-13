Dropped catches cost us first T20, says bowling coach

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan team’s bowling coach Umar Gul has counted lapses with dropped catches and failure to raise a big stand main reasons behind first T20 loss against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland.

Talking to media following what could be termed as Pakistan’s inability to match hosts’ run-feast, Umar said that the fielders dropped crucial catches that resulted in a big target for the visitors to chase.

The screenshot shows Pakistan team’s bowling coach Umar Gul addressing a press briefing on january 12, 2024. — x/TheRealPCB

“We have dropped catches again resulting in a high target to chase. Had we accepted these catches, the target could have been 30 runs less. We planned to restrict Kiwis to less than 190 but that could not happen.”

Umar also lamented lack of consistency in bowling. “Our bowlers bowled well in patches but there was no consistency which ultimately helped New Zealand’s batsmen to cut loose. Kiwi batsmen attacked Pakistan bowlers at the crucial stages to set a big total.”

Umar believed that even chasing down the total was possible. “We were confident of reaching the target. The way Saim Ayub attacked New Zealand bowlers at the outset of Pakistan innings was really exciting. Unfortunately, he got run out, more due to lack of experience on such drop-in pitches. You should be highly careful while running on the grass adjacent to drop-in pitches. His fall was crucial and there on we could not establish a big stand that was necessary to overpower such a target. You need at least two good partnerships to win such matches. Barring Babar Azam no one got the big total required to win such high-scoring matches. Majority of the top order batsmen got a good start but they failed to convert it to a reasonable score.”

On his nephew’s T20 debut for the country, Umar expressed his excitement saying it was big news for the family. “Abbas Afridi earned his place on the team following his superb display at the domestic level and during the PSL. The best part of his bowling is that he has got the variety which helps him in restricting the opposition. Even in this match he has bowled well, using his slower one with a good effect.