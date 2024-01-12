Pak women shooters falter in Asia Olympic Qualification

KARACHI: Pakistan’s women shooters performed poorly in 25m Pistol in Asia Olympic Qualification (Rifle & Pistol) event in Jakarta on Thursday.
Kishmala faltered in the qualification round of 25m Pistol event as she secured 29th position. She scored 569-23x with 286 points (93, 96, 97) in the precision stage and 283 points (93, 96, 94) in the rapid stage.
Anna Ibtisam took 32nd position with the score of 568-10x including 284 points (96, 94, 94) in the precision stage and 284 points (95, 94, 95) in the rapid stage. Rasam Gul got 36th position with the score of 566-13x including 279 points (92, 92, 95) in the precision stage and 287 points (93, 98, 96) in the rapid stage. Now, Pakistan’s top shooter G M Bashir will take part in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event on Friday (today).
