It is going to be tough for champions Senegal, warns Mane

ABIDJAN: Senegal captain Sadio Mane predicts that “a really difficult group” lies ahead for the Africa Cup of Nations holders when they face Gambia, Cameroon and Guinea.

Senegal's Sadio Mane runs with the ball during the friendly international football match between Senegal and Algeria at the Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Diamniadio on September 12, 2023. — AFP

“The match against Cameroon is going to be very tough and we dare not underestimate our other opponents,” the two-time African Player of the Year told reporters. “While accepting that none of these matches will be easy, we have the ability and determination to reach the knockout stage,” he said ahead of the tournament kick-off on Saturday.

Senegal defeated Cameroon 34 years ago in a group match in Algeria when they first met in the African football showpiece. But Cameroon have had the upper hand since, winning a quarter-final, then the 2002 final and another quarter-final after penalty shootouts.

Senegal have beaten Guinea twice, but only drew 0-0 against them in the group stage two years ago en route to winning the Cup of Nations for the first time. The Group C clash between the title-holders and surprise 2022 quarter-finalists Gambia will be the first in the tournament.

Mane, one of several Senegalese stars who joined the lucrative Saudi Pro League this year, admits that while winning two years ago was difficult, retaining the title will be even harder. “I believe the 2024 Cup of Nations will be the toughest to win because the line-up is the strongest.”

The 31-year-old, who reportedly wed his long-time sweetheart Aicha Tamba at a private ceremony this month, was referring to the fact that the top 15 ranked teams have qualified. Among the top 20, only Gabon, Uganda and Benin failed to make it to a tournament that will feature 12 former champions, including record seven-time winners Egypt. “I cannot recall a stronger field. All the giants are going to be in the Ivory Coast and all of them will be plotting to dethrone us,” added Mane.