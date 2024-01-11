WAPDA take lead against SNGPL despite Abid’s century

Players celebrate during the fifth round of the President’s Trophy 2023-24 Grade I in Karachi on January 9, 2024. — X/@TheRealPCB_Live

KARACHI: SNGPL were bowled out for 292 in their first innings in response to WAPDA’s score of 328 for 6 at the UBL Sports Complex on Wednesday. Abid Ali scored 147 runs with the help of 14 fours and 3 sixes.

The second-highest score in this innings was 41 by Kamran Ghulam. Asif Afridi conceded 124 runs for 5 wickets. Khalid Usman dismissed 4 players for 89 runs.

After getting a lead of 36 runs in the first innings, WAPDA scored 64 runs in the second innings and had one player dismissed. Ahmed Shahzad was not out at 43 runs with 8 fours. KRL scored 101 runs in their second innings against State Bank at the National Bank Stadium and had 7 players dismissed. Thus, they have an overall lead of 176 runs and have 3 wickets. Moaz Sadaqat is not out on 42 runs.

Ramiz Aziz has taken three wickets. Earlier, the State Bank team was bowled out for 194 runs in their first innings. Irfan Khan Niazi scored 91 not out with the help of 8 fours and 4 sixes. Umar Khan took 3 wickets by giving 41 runs.

The Higher Education Commission were bowled out for 231 runs in their first innings against PTV at the State Bank Stadium, thus taking a first innings lead of 15 runs. Obaid Shahid remained 57 not out. PTV had scored 122 runs for two in their second innings by the end of the game. Hasan Nawaz scored 59 runs.