ECC okays Rs100m special grant for international events

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) can be seen in session under the chair of Caretaker Finance Minister DR Shamshad Akhtar on January 9, 2024. — X/@Financegovpk

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved a special supplementary grant of Rs100 million for Pakistan’s participation in forthcoming international sports events including hockey team’s participation in the Olympic Qualifying round and hosting India in the Davis Cup Group I tie here at the Sports Complex.

The grant was awarded following a request received from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) highlighting urgency of the matter.

Pakistan hockey team is to embark on a trip to Muscat (Oman) in less than a week’s time to participate in the Olympic Qualifying round scheduled to start from January 15. The five-a-side Hockey World Cup has also been planned later this month while India are scheduled to visit Pakistan later this month to play the important Davis Cup Group I tie at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

The ECC has approved a special grant to the tune of Rs100 million for national teams’ participation in these events. The summary approved by the ECC says: “Hockey is the national sport of Pakistan with a record of achieving four Hockey World Cup titles (in 1971, 1978, 1982, and 1994) and three gold medals in the Olympic Games field hockey tournaments.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is dependent on governmental grants and the government has always provided technical and financial support.

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) vide letter dated January 2, 2024 has conveyed that following events are scheduled in this month which requires a grant of Rs 37.50 million for participation in FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier to be held at Oman from 15th to 21st January 2024. Another Rs25 million for Men’s FIH Hockey 5S World Cup to be held at Oman from 28th to 31st January 2024.

A sizable grant for Pakistan team’s forthcoming Davis Cup tie against India has also been approved. Some other federations have also requested to issue grants for their upcoming international tours which was accepted with some cuts.

Moreover, it has also been planned to conduct mind games for children of public schools under the Prime Minister’s initiative.

“In order to ensure participation of Pakistan hockey team and to sponsor other events for the promotion of sports besides conducting mind games under Prime Minister’s initiative, the concerned recommended to the prime minister vide Note for the Secretary to the Prime Minister dated January 4, 2024 for provision of additional funds amounting to Rs100 million through supplementary grant in favor of Ministry for IPC.

“Accordingly, the Prime Minister’s office has conveyed that the prime minister is pleased to desire that the matter shall be placed before the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Federal Cabinet.

Since, the matter is of extreme emergency, it is requested that the requirement of prior consultation with the Finance Division may be allowed to be done during the ECC, keeping in view the approval/orders of the prime minister to place the matter before ECC.”