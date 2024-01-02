Ruud takes charge to steer Norway past Croatia

SYDNEY: A sharp Casper Ruud won his second straight singles match of the season on Monday before backing up in the mixed doubles to steer Norway past Croatia at the United Cup.
World number 23 Donna Vekic ground past unheralded Malene Helgo 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 to give the Croats a winning start to the Group F tie at the mixed teams tournament in Sydney.
But three-time Grand Slam finalist Ruud swept past Borna Coric 6-4, 6-1 in just 89 minutes to level proceedings, then teamed with Ulrikke Eikeri to beat Vekic and Ivan Dodig 6-2, 3-6, 10-7.
It was a much-needed win for Norway who lost against the Netherlands at the
weekend.
“I’m motivated for the new year, I’m fresh and I’m ready,” said world number 11 Ruud. “Another great singles match. I’m very happy to start the new year that way.”
It followed a similarly dominant 6-3, 6-4 win over Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor on Saturday.
Ruud has dropped serve just once through the two matches, and was not broken on |Monday.
He also won 12 of 13 net approaches and said he had been working hard to improve his volleys.
“I’ll never be the guy who is all over the net, but I’m trying to come into the court a little more,” he said.
