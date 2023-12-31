Poor fielding main cause of defeat at MCG: Misbah

LAHORE: Former head coach of the national cricket team, Misbah-ul-Haq, has identified poor fielding as the primary reason for Pakistan’s defeat in the Melbourne Test against Australia.

Speaking in Lahore, Misbah acknowledged the team’s overall improved performance but highlighted crucial missed chances as the turning point in the match.

According to Misbah, the Pakistan team demonstrated commendable efforts in the Melbourne Test, with Captain Shan Masood making strategic decisions and delivering an impressive batting performance. Misbah-ul-Haq emphasised the challenging nature of Test cricket conditions in Australia, labeling them as the most difficult. He acknowledged the formidable task of beating Australia on their home soil, citing the lack of adequate preparation as a contributing factor to Pakistan’s struggle in the series. Misbah noted that the team, with relatively less experience, should have undergone more thorough preparation before entering the demanding Australian cricketing arena.

The former coach pointed out that winning a series in Australia requires meticulous planning, contrasting Pakistan’s limited preparation of one week with the more extensive preparations undertaken by other teams. He stressed that teams typically plan a year and a half in advance, especially allocating at least a month for a tour to Australia.