PCB mulls raising Rizwan’s dismissal issue with ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to address concerns surrounding umpiring decisions and the use of technology in international cricket by bringing the controversial dismissal of Muhammad Rizwan during the Melbourne Test against Australia to the attention of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In the 61st over of the match Rizwan, facing a delivery from Pat Cummins, attempted to lean on the ball. However, the ball made contact with the glove strap and ended up in the hands of wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

A disappointed Mohammad Rizwan walks off after feeling he had been wronged by the umpires at MCG. — Cricket Australia

Despite the apparent uncertainty, the third umpire ruled in favor of the fielding side, leading to Rizwan’s dismissal—a decision that left both the player and the team surprised.

Team director Muhammad Hafeez, addressing the media after the match, also expressed concerns over the consistency of umpiring decisions throughout the game. He emphasised the impact of umpire calls on match outcomes and highlighted the need for attention to ensure fairness and avoid potential game-changing decisions.

Hafeez revealed that after the match, Rizwan clarified that the ball did not hit the strap of his gloves but landed between the elbow and the palm, adding further controversy to the umpire’s decision.

Amidst these concerns, reports suggest that discussions have taken place between PCB officials and team director Muhammad Hafeez regarding Rizwan’s controversial dismissal. The PCB is reportedly contemplating raising the issue with the ICC, seeking clarity and potential remedial measures to address such contentious decisions in the future.

The move to involve the ICC underscores the PCB’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the game and ensuring a fair playing environment for all teams. As the matter gains attention, cricket enthusiasts and stakeholders await further developments, keen to see how the ICC responds to the PCB’s concerns surrounding the controversial dismissal in the Melbourne Test.