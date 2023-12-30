Badminton National League opening ceremony held

KARACHI: Iqra University organised the opening ceremony of Sports Gala Karachi.
More than 800 players and dignitaries from all over Pakistan gathered to compete in the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League Badminton National League under the umbrella of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme as well as All Pakistan HEC Intervarsity Boxing & Karate Championship 2023 -24 at Karachi between 27th till 30th December 2023.
Iqra University under the management of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nassar Ikram welcomed athletes and said that HECPakistan has been forefront leaders in revival of sports at university level.
