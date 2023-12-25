Dilshad edges Zubair to win Sindh Open title

KARACHI: Karachi’s Dilshad Ali seemed out of contention for the title in the 25th Sindh Open Golf Championship after carding a seemingly disastrous score of three-over-par 75 in the second round on Saturday.
But a stunning round of four-under-par 68 on Sunday together with below-par showing from some of the other leading title contenders especially overnight leader Muhammad Munir allowed Dilshad to win one of the biggest titles of his career.
But there was plenty of drama before Dilshad managed to get his hands on the Sindh Open Trophy. First he came back from behind to share the top spot on the leaderboard with fellow Karachi Golf Club (KGC) pro and close friend Muhammad Zubair at a 54-hole aggregate of 213 (-3). In the playoff, Dilshad made a par on hole 10 while Zubair’s par putt lipped out allowing the former to win the coveted title and lion’s share from the Rs3.5 million prize purse. Earlier, the seasoned Munir had a disastrous 79 in the final round to slip to 15th position. Ahmed Saeed finished third followed by the duo of Hamza Amin and Ahmed Saeed at join fourth place.
In the amateurs category, Omar Khalid Hussain followed scores of 76 and 73 with a final round card of 74 to win the gross title by one stroke. His three-day aggregate was 223. Lahore’s Raja Israr finished as the runner-up at 224. Hyderabad’s Khalid Hussain finished third. In the amateurs net category, Haider Bilal won the title while his father Bilal Naseem finished as runner-up.
In the seniors category, Maj Irfan won the title while Nadeem Iftikhar was the runner-up. In the seniors net category Aqib Malik won ahead of Ayub Khan.
LONDON: Burnley manager Vincent Kompany congratulated Rebecca Welch for a “milestone” achievement after she became...
LAHORE: Ananda College Colombo cricket team arrived here on Sunday night to play one-day and T20 series against...
GLASGOW: Rangers beat Motherwell 2-0 at a wet and wild Fir Park on Sunday to return to within two points of Scottish...
LAHORE: Lahore Race Club’s winter meeting witnessed a day of mixed fortunes on Sunday, where established favourites...
KARACHI: M Saim and M Bin Naseem reached the final of under-19 category at the 2nd McDonald’s national junior open...
KARACHI: Karachi Golf Club won the Fast Cables-Indus Hospital Annual Golf Tournament 2023.Habib Metro Bank Limited...