NZ withdraw Williamson, Jamieson for T20 series with BD

WELLINGTON: Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and star seamer Kyle Jamieson have been withdrawn for the three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, New Zealand Cricket said on Friday.
Despite being named in the original squad, Williamson will undergo further rehabilitation after knee surgery last April, while Jamieson is nursing a hamstring injury, the Black Caps said.
They will be replaced by opener Rachin Ravindra and seamer Jacob Duffy for the three Twenty20 games, starting on December 27. Mitchell Santner replaces Williamson as the Black Caps captain.
Gary Stead said Williamson and Jamieson were withdrawn on medical advice with an eye on the Test series against both South Africa, then Australia. “We want both Kane and Kyle to be in the best possible place leading into the next block of Test cricket,” Stead said in a statement.
JOHANNESBURG: Former South Africa Test captain Dean Elgar announced on Friday that he will retire from international...
KARACHI: Owais Zafar, Saeed Ali, and Umair Mumtaz cracked centuries for their respective teams as the second round of...
ISLAMABAD: PSB has empowered the newly nominated President PHF Tariq Hussain Masoori Bugti to constitute a committee...
LAHORE: Pakistan posted 323 for eight in 78.4 overs on the opening day of their two-day practice match against...
TAROUBA: Shai Hope´s unbeaten 43 led West Indies to a four wicket victory over England and secured a 3-2 Twenty20...
LAHORE: National boxers who aim to press for the Paris Olympics seats need to stay at a decent hostel which would...