NZ withdraw Williamson, Jamieson for T20 series with BD

WELLINGTON: Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and star seamer Kyle Jamieson have been withdrawn for the three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, New Zealand Cricket said on Friday.

Despite being named in the original squad, Williamson will undergo further rehabilitation after knee surgery last April, while Jamieson is nursing a hamstring injury, the Black Caps said.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on December 1, 2023. — AFP

They will be replaced by opener Rachin Ravindra and seamer Jacob Duffy for the three Twenty20 games, starting on December 27. Mitchell Santner replaces Williamson as the Black Caps captain.

Gary Stead said Williamson and Jamieson were withdrawn on medical advice with an eye on the Test series against both South Africa, then Australia. “We want both Kane and Kyle to be in the best possible place leading into the next block of Test cricket,” Stead said in a statement.