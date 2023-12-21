Zimbabwe coach Houghton quits after WC failure

HARARE: Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton has resigned after the country’s failure to reach next year’s T20 World Cup, the national board said on Wednesday.
“The Zimbabwe Cricket Board has accepted Dave Houghton’s resignation from his position as head coach of the Zimbabwe senior men’s national team with immediate effect,” the board said in a statement.
“Houghton said he had ‘lost the change room’ after 18 months in charge and felt that a ‘new voice’ was needed to take the team forward,” the statement added. His resignation letter was sent just ahead of a board meeting Wednesday to look into the World Cup campaign. Zimbabwe lost to Namibia and Uganda at a recent qualifying tournament.
