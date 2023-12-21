Terzic’s woes deepen as Dortmund held by Mainz

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund were held to a 1-1 home draw with lowly Mainz in the Bundesliga on Tuesday, continuing their struggles and deepening coach Edin Terzic’s woes.
Dortmund impressed early and grabbed the lead thanks to a brilliant free-kick from Julian Brandt but Mainz hit back late in the first half, Sepp van den Berg heading in from close range.
USA forward Gio Reyna had the ball in the net in the final minute for Dortmund but the goal was struck off for offside. Terzic told reporters “of course I believe I will be” when asked if he would be Dortmund’s coach in 2024.
“It’s a disappointing evening, a disappointing result and we’ll take this disappointment into the break.” Despite qualifying first in a Champions League group including Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle, Dortmund have now won just one of their past eight league matches.
“It sucks to go into the break with a draw or defeat,” goalscorer Brandt told TV network Sat 1. “The current situation... it’s not easy.” “It’s not always the coach’s fault,” Dortmund captain Emre Can told Sky. “We’ve made progress in the Champions League.”
“If the ball hits the crossbar instead of going into the net it’s got nothing to do with him.” Dortmund hosted Mainz for the first time since May, when the home side could only manage a 2-2 draw, which allowed Bayern Munich to move past them and claim the Bundesliga title.
Terzic said Monday the collapse “played no role at all” in the side’s preparation for the match and his team started well, overrunning a Mainz side who have won just once all season. Mainz somehow held on early, but Dortmund eventually broke through after half an hour, Brandt sending a dipping free-kick past Mainz goalkeeper Daniel Batz.
