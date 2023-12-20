Australia’s Starc, Cummins set salary records at IPL auction

DUBAI: Australian fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins became the most expensive players in Indian Premier League history on Tuesday, with franchises dishing out millions of dollars for their services at the glitzy Twenty20 tournament.

Starc, who last played in the IPL eight years ago, made a smashing comeback when he was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for 247.5 million rupees ($2.98 million), setting an all-time IPL auction record.

Australian cricketers Pat Cummins (L) and Mitchell Starc set records as the most expensive players in IPL history. — AFP File

“We won, Mr Starc!” the franchise posted on X, formerly Twitter. Starc, 33, broke the record set by Cummins earlier in the day when Sunrisers Hyderabad paid 205 million rupees ($2.47 million) for the World Cup-winning skipper.

Before Tuesday, England all-rounder Sam Curran was the most expensive player after being bought for $2.23 million last year by Punjab Kings.

“Pumped to be joining SRH for the upcoming IPL season,” Cummins, who skipped this year´s IPL because of a packed calendar, said in a video posted by the franchise on social media. “I have played in Hyderabad a few times and always loved it so can´t wait to get started.”

Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in a fervent bidding session for Cummins, to claps and cheers from other franchises participating in the auction, held this year in Dubai.

Both Australians were key members of the team that led Australia to ODI World Cup victory in November, beating hosts India in the final at Ahmedabad.

Cummins had silenced a crowd of nearly 100,000 when he bowled out star batsman Virat Kohli, and was widely lauded for leading Australia to the title.

The 30-year-old made a previous auction record of $2.17 million when he signed with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019.

Both Starc and Cummins had entered this auction with a base price of $240,000, the top tier at which players can start the bidding for their services.

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was the third-top player at the auction, grabbed by Chennai Super Kings for $1.6 million.

Mitchell, 32, was also one of the breakout stars at the World Cup, scoring two centuries against India -- in the group stage and in the semi-final.

Chennai coach Stephen Fleming said Mitchell´s performances over the last 18-24 months had “warranted this type of a price”.

“He is an unfashionable player, often goes under the radar. With his ability to play spin he is competitive and he is also a handy bowler.”

West Indies star Rovman Powell went to Rajasthan Royals for $890,000 and Travis Head of Australia will play alongside Cummins for Hyderabad after being sold for $818,000. South African paceman Gerald Coetzee was sold to Mumbai Indians for $602,000.