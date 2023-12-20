Button expects Hamilton to bounce back ‘with the right car’

PARIS: Former Formula One world champion Jenson Button says his old teammate Lewis Hamilton needs “the right car” to return to the front of the grid next season with Red Bull favourites again to clean up in 2024.

For the second year running, Mercedes driver Hamilton failed to win a grand prix as Max Verstappen won 19 of the 22 races with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez taking two of the other three.

Jenson Button is returning to full-time racing with the 2024 World Endurance Championship. — AFP File

“Red Bull are going to be at the front again next year,” Button told AFP. “They had a strong car this year and they´ve been able to work on next year´s car. “The thing is, if you just look at the results of the race, you go ´Oh Max Verstappen won again´ but when you actually watch the races, there have been some amazing races this year.

“Max hasn´t had it all his own way. He´s come out on top in the end but there have been some great fights this season. “I have enjoyed the year. Would I like more people winning? Yes of course. But it´s just not happened.”

Button, who has just announced a return to full-time racing in 2024 with the World Endurance Championship, knows a thing or two about domination having won six of the first seven races in 2009, a start that launched him to the title with Brawn.