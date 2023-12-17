PSG will be better in Spring, says Luis Enrique

POISSY, France: Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique predicted his new-look side will shift up a gear in February now that they have secured qualification for the knockout round of the Champions League.
The French champions have moved on from the Latin American star duo of Neymar and Lionel Messi and Luis Enrique, who arrived in the summer.
“I have no doubt that we will be better, all my teams have been better over time,” he said.
“Big players will come back from injury by then and we are already among the best in the Champions League, whether in terms of chances created, shots on goal or possession,” he said
