Gladiators rope in Tait as bowling coach for HBL PSL-9

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators on Saturday hired former Australian pacer and former Pakistan’s bowling coach Shaun Tait as their bowling coach for the ninth edition of the HBL PSL which will begin in February.

This is the second Australian professional which Gladiators hired for the coming marquee league during the last few days after they earlier signed Shan Watson as head coach.

Australia bowler Shaun Tait celebrates after dismissing Sri Lankan batsman Tillekeratne Dilshan during their Cricket World Cup match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on March 5, 2011.. — AFP File

“I am excited to work with Mohammad Wasim Junior, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Amir. There is some great talent to work with among some others and also along the great Shane Watson,” Tait said in a video message after his recruitment by the Gladiators.

He also thanked Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar for giving him an opportunity to work with the Gladiators.

Tait worked as Pakistan bowling coach for a year until early this year. The Adelaide-born former pacer’s signing as bowling coach will enable Quetta Gladiators to get the best out of his pace-battery which also this season will be strengthened due to inclusion of left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir.

Gladiators recently elevated former Pakistan captain Moin Khan from slot of a head coach to Team Director by bringing in Shane Watson as head coach.

Moin worked in a capacity of head coach of Gladiators for eight straight seasons.

Gladiators plan strategic squad decisions

Moin Khan, the Director of Quetta Gladiators, has outlined the team’s plans and strategies for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9. Speaking at a ceremony in Lahore, Moin Khan expressed his views on player selections, team composition, and the future direction of the franchise.

Speaking to The News, Moin Khan emphasized the value of Azam Khan, stating, “Azam is a good player; he can play wherever he wants. We will try to get Azam to join us again in the next season.” The director acknowledged Azam Khan’s skills and expressed the team’s interest in retaining him.

However, Moin clarified that there are no plans to include Sharjeel Khan, Umar Akmal, and Ahmed Shahzad in the team. He mentioned the team’s intention to focus on young players in the supplementary category.

The director’s strategic approach aims to build a dynamic and competitive squad for the upcoming season.

Commenting on the overall direction of the PSL, Moin noted, “PSL is moving in the right direction; it will be better after ten years when new teams come.” The anticipation of new teams joining the league in the future reflects the positive growth and development expected in Pakistan’s premier T20 competition.

In the recently concluded draft for PSL 9, Quetta Gladiators made significant squad decisions. The team acquired Dura Sharfeen and Mohammad Amir in the platinum category, retaining key players like Riley Rossouw, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Jason Roy, and others in different categories. The director emphasized the importance of building a balanced team, incorporating both experienced players and emerging talents.

Quetta Gladiators’ selections in the silver and emerging categories include Saud Shakeel, Sajjad Ali Junior, Usman Qadir, Adil Naz, and Khawaja Nafi, showcasing a blend of youth and experience in the team’s composition. As the franchise prepares for the upcoming season, the strategic decisions aim to position Quetta Gladiators as strong contenders in PSL-9.