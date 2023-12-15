Putin warns IOC could ‘bury Olympic movement’, slams rules for Russians

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday of threatening the Olympic movement by imposing rules on Russian athletes for the Paris 2024 Summer Games.

Earlier this month, the IOC ruled to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in France as neutrals and as long as they did not actively support Moscow´s Ukraine offensive.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport to attend the Third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on October 17, 2023. . — AFP File

“If they continue to act this way, they will bury the Olympic movement,” Putin said. He did not give a clear answer if Russian athletes should go to Paris. “To go or not to go?... The conditions must be closely analysed,” Putin said.