Hafeez upbeat ahead of Australia series

ISLAMABAD: The National cricket team’s Director Coaching Mohammad Hafeez was in upbeat mood ahead of the series against Australia, saying that “We are here not to compete but to beat Australia.”

Talking to media on the sidelines of a training session at WACA Ground, Hafeez said his team was eagerly looking forward to the series. “Our prime objective is to beat Australia.”

Former all-rounder and new PCB's Director Cricket Mohammad Hafeez. — ICC/File

The first of the three-match series starts at the Optus Stadium Perth on December 14. The inexperienced Pakistan coach who has not any previous experience of coaching a recognised national or international outfit was upset at the facilities and pitch offered for the four-day side match ahead of the series.

“I was surprised and disappointed at the four-day match surface offered at Canberra. It was a slow wicket that might be part of Australia’s strategy but we are fully ready for the series and have geared up whatever the pitch behavior would be during the first Test against Australia.”

Hafeez added: “This Pakistan Test team is well settled and they have done well for the country in the past. It is heartening to see that these guys are excited to take on challenges and doing well in Australia will be a top priority.” The director coaching claimed covering all the corners and ticking all the boxes going into the series. “We are fully prepared for the series and have ticked all the boxes. Pakistan cricketers are mentally and physically ready to take on Australia at their home grounds.”

Hafeez expressed his confidence in beating the home team, saying that Pakistan have enough talent to achieve the win. “Everyone in the team is excited to showcase their ability and eager to win. Unfortunately, Abrar Ahmed is unfit but everyone else is fit and ready to take on Australia.”

Abrar Ahmed has been ruled out of the Perth Test and undergoing rehabilitation. Abrar is expected to be fit and available for the second Test. Hafeez also talked about Nathan Lyon’s return to Australia’s Test team.

“Lyon is a great bowler. He has won Test matches for his team but we generally play off-spin well and we have scored a lot of runs against him in the last few series. I hope our batters will do well against him in this series as well.”

Meanwhile, Abrar’s replacement Sajid Khan has left for Australia to join the team ahead of the first Test. He is expected to reach a day ahead of the start of the first Test and will be in contention to earn a place on the playing XI.