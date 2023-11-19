Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic awaits in semis

Carlos Alcaraz reached the semi-finals of the ATP Finals on Friday. —AFP File

TURIN: Carlos Alcaraz is dreaming of victory at the ATP Finals after setting up a semi-final showdown with Novak Djokovic with Friday´s 6-4, 6-4 win over Daniil Medvedev.

Alcaraz came into his debut Finals appearance struggling with form and injury but has warmed up as the tournament has progressed and is now a serious threat in the semis, which features the world´s four top-ranked players.

“Well, it´s just two matches, but at the same time it´s too far away. I have Novak in the semifinal. If I win that match, I have a really tough final,” Alcaraz told reporters.

“I´m dreaming about winning this tournament. Why not? But I have to play my best first in the semi-final.”

World number two Alcaraz needed to win to ensure a spot in the last four, and he did just that in impressive fashion, cruising to a victory against Medvedev who had looked hugely impressive in his previous two victories in Turin.

Winning in straight-sets ensured him first place in the Red Group ahead of Medvedev, regardless of the result of the late match which was won 6-4, 6-4 by Alexander Zverev against Andrey Rublev.

Alcaraz also gained a small measure of revenge for defeat in the US Open semi-finals against Medvedev, who finishes second in the group after having already qualified for the semis on Wednesday.

Alcaraz has a burgeoning rivalry with Djokovic as the Spaniard is already a two-time Grand Slam champion at the age of 20 and won an epic five-set Wimbledon final against the world number one.