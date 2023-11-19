PCB names Yousuf as Under-19 head coach

Mohammad Yousuf. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Yousuf has been appointed as head coach of the national junior team for the Asia Cup and later for the World Cup.

Former Pakistan Test captain Younis Khan is tipped to become Director of Junior cricket in the coming days as he is in the final stages of reaching an agreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Saeed Ajmal is favourite to take over spin bowling responsibilities with the national outfit while Umar Gul will be there as a fast bowling coach.

On Saturday the PCB officially appointed Yousuf as head coach Pakistan under-19 team.

Yousuf’s first assignments in the role include the 2023 ACC U19 Asia Cup in the UAE from 8 to 17 December and the 2024 ICC U19 World Cup in

Sri Lanka from 13 January to 4 February.

Yousuf, who has previously served as batting coach of the Pakistan Men’s Team and at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, is one of Pakistan’s most distinguished batters.

He scored 7,530 Test and 9,720 ODI runs in a career spanning from 1998 to 2010 and holds the record for the most Test runs in a calendar year when he amassed 1788 runs in the format in 2006.

Yousuf said: “I am pleased to join as Pakistan U19 head coach and feel honoured to have been given the opportunity to contribute to Pakistan cricket by Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf.

“I am eagerly looking forward to the upcoming U19 Asia Cup and ICC U19 World Cup tournaments, which are crucial to the players’ growth and we will be aiming to do our best in these events.

“Having had the privilege of working with the senior men’s side, I will bring my coaching experience to the U19 set-up, providing a nurturing environment for the young talents to thrive and make a mark on the international level.

“Harnessing the skills of young players is crucial for Pakistan cricket and I am dedicated to fulfilling my responsibility in helping identify, improve, and nurture future stars.”