Shan injured during Pakistan Cup semi-final

Pakistan's newly-appointed Test captain Shan Masood expresses joy after scoring runs in this undated photo. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Shan Masood, the newly-appointed Test captain of Pakistan, suffered an injury during the semi-final match between Karachi Region and Multan Region in Rawalpindi.

While playing for the Karachi Region, Masood collided with teammate Sarfaraz Ahmed while attempting to catch a delivery from Sohail Khan. Sarfaraz was not injured. Masood sustained damage to his leg. After a physio checkup, Masood had to leave the field.