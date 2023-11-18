Shan injured during Pakistan Cup semi-final

LAHORE: Shan Masood, the newly-appointed Test captain of Pakistan, suffered an injury during the semi-final match between Karachi Region and Multan Region in Rawalpindi.
While playing for the Karachi Region, Masood collided with teammate Sarfaraz Ahmed while attempting to catch a delivery from Sohail Khan. Sarfaraz was not injured. Masood sustained damage to his leg. After a physio checkup, Masood had to leave the field.
