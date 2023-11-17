Hafeez looks forward to Team Director role

LAHORE: Former Test captain Mohammad Hafeez has thanked Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf for appointing him as Team Director.
Hafeez, who has also served as member of the Cricket Technical Committee in Zaka Ashraf’s management committee, said, “I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Team Director for the Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team.
“I would like to thank PCB for trusting my abilities and giving me this challenging responsibility, but I am committed to working collaboratively with the coaching staff and players to contribute to the team’s success. Together we will strive for excellence and bring happiness for our passionate fans.”
