‘Babar to decide his fate as Test captain himself’

Pakistan captain Babar Azam watches as his team exits the World Cup in defeat to England. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Babar Azam may be given the option to decide his fate to continue as the captain of the Test team and take the team to Australia for the three-match series starting in Perth on December 14, sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told The News.

The News has learnt, a day ahead of his expected meeting with the PCB Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf, that Babar’s decision will be of utmost importance for the PCB Chairman as far as the appointment of captain for the Test series against Australia is concerned. Early indications suggest that Babar in all probabilities will continue as the captain for the three-match series and he has no intentions to resign. However, Babar’s final decision depends on his expected meeting with Director Coaching Mickey Arthur who is also due to arrive in Lahore Wednesday (today).

“Babar has no plans to resign at this point in time and is expected to continue as the captain of the team for the Australian series. He is expected to meet Mickey Arthur ahead of the meeting with PCB Chairman to take a joint stance on the forthcoming series and their position on that tour,” said a source.

The source confirmed that the PCB think-tank has started consultations to have a new name as a captain of the national team for white-ball cricket keeping in mind the T20 World Cup to be hosted jointly by West Indies and USA next year. “There are good chances that the national team will have a new captain for T20 cricket,” the source said.

Mickey’s future as Coaching Director will also come under discussion during his meeting with the chairman Management Committee. The Director Coaching who has devoted his energies mostly to Derbyshire Cricket may be given a few options to consider if he wants to continue as the coaching maestro of the team for the rest of his two-years tenure.

Meanwhile, Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz and Sohail Tanvir met Chairman PCB Management Committee to discuss the challenges facing Pakistan cricket following the World Cup disaster. Surprisingly, Hafeez who recently resigned after developing differences over the selection of the Pakistan team for the World Cup, was prompt to become part of the discussion process as to what should be the next course of action following the team’s poor show.

Sources have confirmed that Younis was consulted on his possible association with the future teams (at any level) as a coach while Wahab Riaz and Sohail Tanvir’s consent was taken to look after the selection matters. Sohail Tanvir may be given the responsibilities to act as chief selector junior team and Wahab may be given a role in the senior selection committee.

It is believed that Hafeez has declined a few responsibilities offered to him. “He could be given some important role if he agrees,” the source said.