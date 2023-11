Kane scores brace as Bayern go top

Harry Kane. — AFP

BERLIN: Harry Kane scored two first-half goals as Bayern Munich beat pro moted Heidenheim 4-2 on Saturday, sending the Bavarians to the top of the table. Heidenheim replied with two goals in three second-half minutes to equalise and Bayern needed late goals from Raphael Guer reiro and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to secure victory. Bayern finish Saturday atop the table but Bayer Leverkusen -- who have won 15 and drawn one of their 16 matches in all competitions this season -- can return to the top with a win on Sun day over Union Berlin. "It was a changing match," said Thomas Mueller. "At one point we had it in our grip, then we didn´t, then we did again. "What was nice is that we were able to react, that we managed to switch to a higher gear. "It brought us to the top of the table and I hope that Leverkusen drop points sometime." Kane now has 17 goals in 11 league games since joining the German champions from boyhood club Tot tenham in the summer. "I´m enjoying it," said Kane after the match, calling the result "an important victory that probably not many people are going to remember in a few weeks but these are the games you have to make sure you win."

Kane wasted no time in getting on the scoresheet, collecting the ball with his back to goal and scoring on the turn for the opener after 14 minutes. Kane doubled up shortly before half-time, heading in unmarked from a corner. With Bayern cruising, manager Thomas Tuchel made three changes shortly after half-time and within 10 minutes the visitors were level.