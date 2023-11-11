Pakistan Women A secure convincing win against Thailand

A glimpse of a match between Pakistan Women A and Thailand at Gaddafi Stadium on Nov 10, 2023. — Mediaspring PK

LAHORE: Pakistan Women A showcased their prowess in spin bowling to secure a convincing eight-wicket victory against Thailand Women Emerging in the first T20 encounter of the two-match series here at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan's decision to field proved astute as they limited the visitors to just 70-7 in the stipulated 15 overs. Later they achieved the required target for the loss of two wickets in 13.4 overs.

Pakistan's spin bowlers delivered a stellar performance, with captain Rameen Shamim claiming two wickets for just 11 runs. Off-spinner Omaima Sohail emerged as the standout performer, contributing a remarkable spell, taking two wickets while conceding only three runs in three overs. Left-arm spinner Saima Malik also secured two wickets at the expense of five runs.

For Thailand, Nannapat Khoncharoenkai and Suwanan Khiaoto displayed resilience with the bat. Nannapat's 22 runs off 20 balls, featuring three boundaries, and Suwanan's gritty 25 off 26 balls added some respectability to the total.

Chasing the revised target of 71 in 15 overs, Pakistan opener Shawaal Zulfiqar played a pivotal role, scoring 31 runs off 30 balls, including four boundaries. Kaynat Hafeez contributed with an unbeaten 20 off 27 balls, while Omaima Sohail, not only excelling with the ball but also scored a 16 runs not out. Omaima's exceptional all-round performance earned her the player of the match award.