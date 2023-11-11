BD beat Pak women to clinch ODI series

A collage of different women cricketers. — X/TheRealPCB

LAHORE: Bangladesh Women clinched the three-match ODI series against Pakistan by 2-1 after overcoming them in the decisive third encounter by seven wickets here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

With the series win, Bangladesh also earned crucial points in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan's openers, Sadaf Shamas and Sidra Amin, laid a solid foundation with a 65-run partnership. Despite Sadaf's departure in the 20th over, Sidra continued to anchor the innings. Muneeba Ali, making a comeback after missing the second ODI due to injury, contributed 14 runs before falling to Shorna Akter in the 31st over. Sidra persevered amid wickets falling at regular intervals, finishing unbeaten on a resilient 84 off 143 balls. Pakistan posted 166 for nine in 50 overs.

Nahida Akter emerged as Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker, claiming three crucial scalps for 26 runs. Rabeya Khan also secured two wickets for 35 runs in 10 overs.

In reply, Bangladesh's opening pair, Fargana Hoque and Murshida Khatun, formed a formidable 125-run partnership. Fargana top-scored with a composed 62 off 113 balls, featuring five boundaries, while Murshida contributed 54 off 106 balls, including six boundaries. Bangladesh reached the target in the 46th over with skipper Nigar Sultana and Sobhana Mostary at the crease.

Fargana Hoque's earned the player of the Match award, while Nahida Akter, with a total of seven wickets in the series, was adjudged the player of the series.

Having previously lost the T20I series 2-1 in Chattogram, the Pakistan Women's team will now head home.

Pakistan 166-9, 50 overs (Sidra Amin 84 not out, Sadaf Shamas 31; Nahida Akter 3-26, Rabeya Khan 2-35).