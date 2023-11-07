No.2 Swiatek beats No.1 Sabalenka in WTA Finals semis

Poland's Iga Swiatek defeated top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals of the WTA Finals. — AFP

CANCUN: Second-ranked Iga Swiatek defeated world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday to reach the title match of the WTA Finals, where she will face fellow unbeaten Jessica Pegula.

By downing the reigning Australian Open champion, Swiatek denied Sabalenka a victory that would have clinched the year-end top ranking for the 25-year-old from Belarus. Instead, reigning French Open champion Swiatek of Poland can claim the year-end world number one spot for the second consecutive season by defeating American Pegula in the championship match.

“I feel like it´s still a long way away because I feel like tomorrow´s match will be the toughest one,” Swiatek said. “We can talk about it tomorrow after the match. I´m just going to continue doing what I´ve been doing.” Sabalenka overtook Swiatek for the top ranking two months ago but would keep it only if Pegula wins.

Pegula beat compatriot Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-1 in an hour on Saturday to reach the WTA Finals championship match, stretching her overall win streak to nine matches. Swiatek owns a 5-3 career edge over Pegula in their rivalry but the American has won two of their three meetings this year, at the United Cup and in an August semi-final on Montreal hardcourts. Swiatek beat Pegula in this year´s Doha final.

“I can´t truly tell you the keys for tomorrow,” Swiatek said. “I´m going to work on that.” The final was delayed to Monday due to rain that played havoc with the week´s schedule at the outdoor hardcourts in Cancun, Mexico -- including stopping Swiatek and Sabalenka only three games into their semi-final on Saturday night.

Swiatek was ahead 2-1 on serve when play resumed Sunday and the Pole went on the grab the only break of the opening set. Swiatek broke early in the second set and broke again for 5-2 with an overhead smash, then held serve to win on her first match point on a service winner.