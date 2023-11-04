Afridi meets Zaka; interested in nurturing juniors

Former Test captain Shahid Afridi called on Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf on Nov 3, 2023 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. — PCB

LAHORE: Former captain Shahid Afridi met Chairman PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday. During the meeting, Zaka acknowledged Afridi’s contribution to Pakistan cricket, praising him as a national hero and great ambassador for the country. He expressed the PCB’s desire to benefit from Afridi’s experience for the betterment of Pakistan’s cricketing landscape.

Afridi, in turn, expressed his interest in nurturing young cricketers and helping shape them into future stars and responsible representatives of Pakistan cricket. He also commended Zaka’s contributions to Pakistan cricket.

Sources suggest that Afridi held this meeting with the PCB chief under the directives of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar. It is reported that Afridi is expected to assume an important role within the PCB, as he was encouraged by the prime minister to play a part in the improvement of national cricket. During the meeting, Afridi emphasised the importance of providing top-notch cricketing and coaching facilities at the grassroots level. He stressed that the future of Pakistani cricket relies on the development of junior cricketers. Zaka praised Afridi’s vision for enhancing cricket at the grassroots level and expressed a desire to work with him.