CDA, MCI Procurement now through e-bidding

ISLAMABAD: The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has directed CDA and Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to stop the traditional procurement process and adopt e-Pak Procurement Rules, 2023.

A notification of the new rules has been issued, according to a PPRA letter. All procurement activities, including petty cash, Requests for Quotes and open bidding, should be done through e-bidding, the letter said. Under this system, all open bid documents will be available on the website. The new system will remove the complaints of private companies that officers only issue tender documents to companies of their choice. Now, interested companies will submit their bids electronically. In the old system, there were complaints that tenders of some firms were opened but closed later or were distorted. The new system aims to ensure transparency and merit.

The CDA has decided to centralise the procurement system. DG Procurement & Contracts will head this wing. There will be four directors under him, including Director Contracts, Director QS, Director Procurement and Director Programming and Evaluation.

In the first phase, all tenders of Rs50 million or above will be processed through this new directorate and the work of tender processing will be withdrawn from the respective divisions.

In the second phase, all purchases will be made through the same directorate. Other institutions will only act as implementers.